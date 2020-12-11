Bulgaria's PM Borissov: Third Epidemic Wave and Severe Restriction Are Expected

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov used his Facebook account to brief the community on what had been discussed since the end of the last EU Council meeting for the year.

We expect to get over the pandemic at the end of August or October next year if 70% of Europe's population is vaccinated. Opening Europe until the end of March is out of the question. A third wave is expected and very severe restrictions. So far, the results are good, but we should not be optimistic and think that the pandemic will have a break for Christmas. Holidays should be spent in a very narrow family circle," the Prime Minister warned at the start of his statement.

We wouldn't have been able to get a deal on vaccines between Member States if it were not for Ursula von der Leyen. She did a lot of work, he added.

In his words, if the vaccines are available before the New Year, we are ready with logistics and can deliver them to our country immediately.

It is extremely important that we find common paths, align our positions and not hinder people. Rapid antigen tests can also be in the service of business and help for quick communication between countries, the Prime Minister said.

"The third important point we have commented on is climate change. It was a very controversial and difficult point. We have proposed to the Council a 50% ceiling on harmful emissions. The European Parliament adopted 60%. This is for the whole EU and allows us to get more help and this can be achieved quickly. This should happen in 2030," the Prime Minister added.

There were a lot of comments about natural gas, but it was accepted that this would be one of the fuels of the transition period. We commented on nuclear plants as well. There are also countries like Bulgaria that want to continue to produce electricity from nuclear plants because it is emission-free, he said.

Bulgarian special services work extremely well with European and US services. The EU relations with the US are very important. Huge hopes are pinned by the EU on the new US administration and the return of the country to the Paris Agreement on climate change," the Prime Minister said.

We, as a member of the EU, support our friends from Greece and Cyprus. We demand diplomatic solutions from Ankara. Our country has condemned the violation of treaties and the provocative maneuvers of military and other naval vessels. We also strongly condemned the attacks on leading figures such as Emmanuel Macron and other leaders, the Prime Minister added.

As regards vaccines, with the European Commission we will propose an option for the support of the Western Balkans, Africa, as well as our friends from Ukraine and Moldova, commented Boyko Borissov.

"What worries me right now is that no one is talking about getting out of the financial and economic crisis right now. The earliest option is April-May, the optimistic one is for August, and the likeliest is for October," the Prime Minister said.