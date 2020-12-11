New Zealand Casino License Overview

Gambling is prevalent in New Zealand, and it's even better since the operations are adequately legislated and regulated by the government. Gambling is legislated by the Gambling Act of 2003 and its 2005 and 2015 amendments. As for the regulation, three bodies are in charge, but when it comes to issuing licenses, the Department of Internal Affairs takes care of this.

Since the gambling scene in New Zealand is strictly regulated, it is quite tricky to get a license application approved. This article will explore the gambling regulations and prices and fees related to casino licenses in New Zealand.

Gambling Regulations

The primary purpose of the New Zealand government is to keep gambling fair and transparent, which is why they place the primary stakeholder group as the community. Thus, all the rules regarding casinos including the license conditions and the legislations are focused on making sure that the proceeds of gambling are used to benefit the community and the dangers of gambling, like addiction, are reduced to the barest minimum.

The Gambling Act of 2003 is meant to regulate and control the growth of the gambling industry. The law states what gambling activities are allowed and which ones are prohibited while making sure that legal actions are fair. It also has measures in place to minimize the harm caused by gambling and encourages responsible gaming. Steps are also in place to reduce the chances of committing crimes related to gambling, and they make sure that proceeds from gambling are given to the community.

Three regulatory bodies in New Zealand implement the legislation provided in the Gambling Act of 2003 and its amendments. These bodies are in charge of gambling regulations in the country.

The main body is the Department of Internal Affairs which has the power to license gambling activities apart from casino gambling. They also implement the gambling legislation and make sure all operators are complying with the law. Lastly, they provide awareness and information to the public on gambling.

Another body is the Ministry of Health which is mainly in charge of problem gambling in New Zealand. The ministry funds and organizes all problem gambling services.

Lastly, the New Zealand Gambling Commission is in charge of renewing casino venue licenses and looking through applications for permits by casino operators. They are also in charge of the agreements and changes to agreements between the casino venue license holders and the operators. The commission also takes care of complaints on the Department of Internal Affairs that are related to Class 4 gambling.

The Gambling Commission also advises the ministers and the Ministry of Health on matters concerning the problem gambling levy. It also appeals against the Department of Internal Affairs decisions on regulations and licensing if it is against the community interest. Finally, the commission can also revoke casino license conditions.

Anyone who wants to open a Class 3 gambling operation in New Zealand must go through the Department of Internal Affairs, but for Class 4, the Gambling Commission. The Ministry of Health is only in charge of ensuring problem gambling is at an all-time low.

Prices and Fees

For opening a Class 3 or 4 gambling operation in New Zealand, there are specific fees that you have to pay to the government before you are authorized to open. Opening a Class 3 gambling operation is more straightforward than a Class 4.

A Class 3 gambling operation requires a license fee, and this is determined on if the total value of prizes will be below or above $50,000. The license fee is the same whether you're paying for a new one or to renew your existing one. Apart from the license fee, the promoter's fee is also involved. This fee can be either for a new license or renewing license or for a temporary permit to give authority to a promoter.

On the other hand, Class 4 gambling fees can be in Category A or B. Those in Category A are mostly club societies, racing clubs and RITA. At the same time, those in Category B are non-club societies. Thus, if an operator is paying for a new license or a renewal of a license, they pay according to the category their operation is in.

Other fees in Class 4 gambling includes operator’s annual fee, venue license or operator’s license. The venue license fees are also divided into Category A and B. Then there is the daily monitoring and license systems fee, and the compliance fee per gaming machine.

There are also some other casino fees specific to the territory or state of the gambling operation.