Supreme Administrative Court: The Prices of Heating and Electricity are Illegal
The prices we paid for several months 3 years ago for heating, hot water and electricity are illegal - decided the Supreme Administrative Court.
This decision of EWRC to increase the price of heat by 25% in April 2017 was illegal. The EWRC's decision was overturned by the court after it was attacked by the prosecutor's office. The decision of the SAC, which announces the maximum allowable prices for heat and electricity produced in a combined way, was taken on December 8. The reasoning of the court states that they were set by the EWRC on April 7 illegally, as the regulator had not previously determined the price of the main raw material of the TPPs - natural gas.
During this period, the price of natural gas jumped on world markets over 40%, and EWRC decided to increase heating by 25 percent.
The EWRC came out today with a position stating that they have received the court's decision and will get acquainted with the reasons.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Smear Campaign against Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Funded from Abroad
- » Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use
- » Mortality Rate in Bulgaria: Facts and Fiction
- » Bulgarian Lawyer: State of Emergency or Emergency Situation Defy Rule of Law
- » Time Magazine’s Person of the Year Award Goes to Biden and Harris
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 3075 New Cases and 122 Fatalities