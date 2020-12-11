Supreme Administrative Court: The Prices of Heating and Electricity are Illegal

The prices we paid for several months 3 years ago for heating, hot water and electricity are illegal - decided the Supreme Administrative Court.

This decision of EWRC to increase the price of heat by 25% in April 2017 was illegal. The EWRC's decision was overturned by the court after it was attacked by the prosecutor's office. The decision of the SAC, which announces the maximum allowable prices for heat and electricity produced in a combined way, was taken on December 8. The reasoning of the court states that they were set by the EWRC on April 7 illegally, as the regulator had not previously determined the price of the main raw material of the TPPs - natural gas.

During this period, the price of natural gas jumped on world markets over 40%, and EWRC decided to increase heating by 25 percent.

The EWRC came out today with a position stating that they have received the court's decision and will get acquainted with the reasons.