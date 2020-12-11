Bulgarian Parliament Approved the Possibility of Digital Lawsuits

The deputies approved at first reading the changes in the Civil Procedure Code, which makes a step towards the introduction of e-justice.

The bill aims to ensure the introduction of unified information system of the courts, as well as the functionalities of the Unified Portal for e-Justice.

The new texts make it possible to carry out some procedures in electronic form and to prepare electronic court cases. The portal will be available after initial registration. All participants in court proceedings will be able to receive electronic messages, subpoenas and papers, including being notified of certain procedural actions.

The delivery of notices, subpoenas and papers to a lawyer will also take place through the single portal, and every attorney will now be obliged to register and maintain an account there. In addition to procedural actions, the issuance of judicial acts will also be able to be in electronic form.

Participants in criminal proceedings will be able to make requests, remarks and objections, as well as to appeal court acts electronically. The rules for holding videoconference court hearings when taking a custody measures in the pre-trial proceedings are specified.

A legal opportunity is created for the defendant to participate in the case by videoconference in case of a state of emergency, martial law, disaster, epidemic, other force majeure circumstances or at the written request of the defendant and his defense counsel, as well as at the discretion of the court.