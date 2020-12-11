Actress Nina Dobrev Arrives in Bulgaria

Canadian actress of Bulgarian origin Nina Dobrev has arrived in Bulgaria. The news was revealed on social networks by fitness instructor Sami Hossney.

The coach thinks he is really lucky, as the actress traveled with him on a plane to Sofia. "I was in the right place at the right time," he said.

Confirmation also came from Bulgaria Air. For NOVA TV they shared that the actress arrived in Bulgaria on their flight from London on Wednesday night.

Nina Dobrev does not hide her Bulgarian roots and often speaks Bulgarian in interviews. Over the years, she has shared several times on social networks that she has arrived in our country. The actress returns to visit her grandparents who live in Sofia.