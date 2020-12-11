Actress Nina Dobrev Arrives in Bulgaria
Canadian actress of Bulgarian origin Nina Dobrev has arrived in Bulgaria. The news was revealed on social networks by fitness instructor Sami Hossney.
The coach thinks he is really lucky, as the actress traveled with him on a plane to Sofia. "I was in the right place at the right time," he said.
Confirmation also came from Bulgaria Air. For NOVA TV they shared that the actress arrived in Bulgaria on their flight from London on Wednesday night.
Nina Dobrev does not hide her Bulgarian roots and often speaks Bulgarian in interviews. Over the years, she has shared several times on social networks that she has arrived in our country. The actress returns to visit her grandparents who live in Sofia.
Вижте тази публикация в Instagram.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bozhkov, Biden and Trump Are Bulgarians’ Most Popular Google Searches
- » Health Tips: How Walking Helps Stay Fit under Stay-at-Home Orders
- » UN Report: Food Prices Rocket for First Time in 5 months
- » Healthy Foods May Add Belly Fat
- » Actor Ronn Moss from "B&B": The Virus Is Fabricated, CIA Friends Told Me
- » Glamorous Presentation of Maxim Behar’ Book on Leadership During COVID-19 in Sofia