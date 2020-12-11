Bulgarian Teams Ludogorets and CSKA-Sofia Dropped Out Ingloriously from UEFA EL

Sports | December 11, 2020, Friday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Teams Ludogorets and CSKA-Sofia Dropped Out Ingloriously from UEFA EL youtube

The team of Ludogorets has completed one of its most impersonal campaigns in European club tournaments. The Eagles finished with zero points and six defeats in Group J of the Europa League. Last night the team from Razgrad registered another very poor match and lost 1: 3 to LASK (Linz) as a host. Philippe Wiesinger, Rene Renner and Mad Madsen scored for the Austrians.For the Bulgarians, Elvis Manu opened the score.

CSKA-Sofia won 3:1 in Sofia against the reserve team of the Italian team Roma, which had already secured first place in the group. The visiting team from Rome made huge blunders in defense that helped Thiago and Sow to score, and the 18-year-old Milanese scored for the Italian team.

Both Bulgarian teams finished last in their groups and had lost all chances to continue in the next phase, long before the last  matches.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria