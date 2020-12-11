Time Magazine’s Person of the Year Award Goes to Biden and Harris
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year," the publication announced Thursday.
The Democratic pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who Biden defeated in November's election.
Time's magazine cover has a picture of Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, with the subtitle "Changing America's story."
Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 to end the real estate tycoon-turned-politician's presidency after one term./msn
