Bulgaria: Our Daily Bread Becomes More Expensive

Business | December 11, 2020, Friday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Our Daily Bread Becomes More Expensive pexels.com

The price of bread has been adjusted and was raised by BGN 0,01  in the last two weeks, said on BNT President of the National Trade Union of Bakers and Confectioners Mariana Kukusheva.

The COVID pandemic is one of the reasons for price growth, the expert revealed.

Bread is a product like all other products on the market. There are no subsidies for us, there was no government support because bakeries weren't closed, but our workers are on the   frontline as well," she said.

There is a persistent trend towards higher prices of the primary raw material for bread, Kukusheva said.

You should know that under the Food Act, traders can no longer send stale bread back to their suppliers. That is why every afternoon and evening the bread delivered in the morning is sold at a reduced price, Mariana Kukusheva explained.

 

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, prices, bread
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria