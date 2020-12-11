Bulgaria: Our Daily Bread Becomes More Expensive

The price of bread has been adjusted and was raised by BGN 0,01 in the last two weeks, said on BNT President of the National Trade Union of Bakers and Confectioners Mariana Kukusheva.

The COVID pandemic is one of the reasons for price growth, the expert revealed.

Bread is a product like all other products on the market. There are no subsidies for us, there was no government support because bakeries weren't closed, but our workers are on the frontline as well," she said.

There is a persistent trend towards higher prices of the primary raw material for bread, Kukusheva said.

You should know that under the Food Act, traders can no longer send stale bread back to their suppliers. That is why every afternoon and evening the bread delivered in the morning is sold at a reduced price, Mariana Kukusheva explained.