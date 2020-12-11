COVID-19 in Bulgaria - 3075 New Cases and 122 Fatalities

The number of new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours is 3075. This is slight reduction compared to the last three days. They were found in 8470 tests or the percentage of positive is also slightly lower - 36.3.

The number of people hospitalized remains high - 7,084, 542 of whom are in intensive care units. 3154 are pronounced cured, including all those who have completed quarantine without undergoing further tests to prove that they are healthy. This is the fourth day in a row that more than 3,000 healed are reported and today (not for the first time) they exceed the official number of newly infected.

122 people died during the last day.