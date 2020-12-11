Prof. Kantardzhiev: There Is No Flu in Bulgaria So Far

So far, there is no flu in Bulgaria. Only 42 cases have been proven in Europe. That's what Prof . Todor Kantardzhiev said for the morning program of NOVA TV.

He added that in January we will already have the first Bulgarians vaccinated against COVID-19.

Prof. Kantardzhiev clarified that no vaccines have come to our country as of yet.

We remind that just a few days ago Dr. Nikolay Brunzalov stated that 120,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have already arrived in Bulgaria.

The vaccine is a way to end the pandemic and stop wearing masks, Kantardzhiev stressed.

In his words, in order for the vaccine to have an effect, nearly 70% of the population must be inoculated. According to him, it is important to make a good information campaign for the vaccine as among the first vaccinated there should be a doctor and the fact has to be made public.

Kantardzhiev is adamant that enough vaccines will be provided.

Regarding the risk of side effects, the specialist explained that the state takes this risk.

If you immunize 1 million people it is normal that some of them will experience side effects, and if something happens to them it should be proven that it is from the vaccine and then the state will take the responsibility for the damages, not the manufacturers, Explained Prof. Kantardzhiev.

As for the people with autoimmune diseases, he explained that it is good to wait for peptide vaccines. It is not right for people who are diagnosed with immune deficiency to be immunized with a live virus, Kantardzhiev added.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have far fewer allergic reactions than other vaccines, he said.

The specialist also clarified that 2 months after recovery from coronavirus, a person can be vaccinated.

Commenting on how long immunity from the vaccine will last, Kantardzhiev said that there is no way to say for sure, but cellular immunity, in his words, is lasting.

According to him, it would be bad if it is proven that we would have to get vaccinated every year.