Bulgaria’s Premier Arrives in Brussels for European Council Meeting
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has arrived in Brussels to participate in the European Council meeting, which will take place today and tomorrow.
In the Belgian capital, European leaders will discuss member states' measures for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
At their last meeting, which was held via videoconference, heads of state and government discussed ways to develop a common EU approach to the use of rapid antigen tests that complement PCR tests.
As regards climate change, the European Council will attempt to agree on the proposal to raise admissible greenhouse gas emissions from 40% to "at least 55%" set against 1990 levels, the then ambitious goal for reducing greenhouse emissions by 2030.
Other current hot issues, such as the fight against terrorism and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean are also on the agenda of the European Council.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Polish Media: Bulgaria Is New Third World with EU Lowest Incomes, Social Inequality and Demographic Collapse
- » Brussels and London Extend Talks on Brexit by Month
- » Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister: Our Stand on North Macedonia EU Accession Is Not Veto
- » Bulgarian Government Allocates Over BGN 22 Million for BUL BIO Projects
- » Council of Ministers Allocates Another BGN 2.5 Million for Churches and Monasteries in Bulgaria
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy over Bulgaria