Bulgaria’s Premier Arrives in Brussels for European Council Meeting

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has arrived in Brussels to participate in the European Council meeting, which will take place today and tomorrow.

In the Belgian capital, European leaders will discuss member states' measures for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

At their last meeting, which was held via videoconference, heads of state and government discussed ways to develop a common EU approach to the use of rapid antigen tests that complement PCR tests.

As regards climate change, the European Council will attempt to agree on the proposal to raise admissible greenhouse gas emissions from 40% to "at least 55%" set against 1990 levels, the then ambitious goal for reducing greenhouse emissions by 2030.

Other current hot issues, such as the fight against terrorism and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean are also on the agenda of the European Council.