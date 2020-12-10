FB Messenger, Instagram and Twitter Down in Sync
Users of Facebook's popular messaging platform, Messenger, face a problem with messaging and real-time communication. That's what Facebook announced on its official website.
According to the downdetector, the platform has stopped working and faces problems unknown to date.
Messenger is an instant messaging service and software application that provides the ability to text and audio messages.
There's also a breakdown in the work of Twitter and Instagram. The causes of the crash are currently being identified and work is under way to fix the problems.
Twitter is a microblog that allows users to post short messages up to 280 characters, and Instagram is an online mobile social network that serves to share photos and short videos.
