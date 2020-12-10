Polish Media: Bulgaria Is New Third World with EU Lowest Incomes, Social Inequality and Demographic Collapse

The Prime Minister sleeps with a gun by his bedside and keeps thousands of euros in cash and gold bars on his bedside table. Daily protests have been going on in the streets for almost three months. This is a last summer postcard from Bulgaria.

The model for restoring the free market system, introduced in Bulgaria after 1989, led to an unprecedented civilizational collapse in the country and society, which followed up over 1,300 thousand years of Bulgarian statehood history. A third of Bulgarians have emigrated, the industry essentially does not exist, agriculture is in the hands of several oligarchic families, health and education are in a state of permanent crisis, infrastructure collapses, the countryside is completely depopulated, secondary illiteracy plagues the Roma community.

One glance at the cycle charts compiled by Eurostat is enough to understand that today's Bulgaria is a new Third World – with the lowest incomes, the greatest social inequalities and demographic catastrophe.

Of course, all this did not happen suddenly. But now we are reminded of those mass demonstrations, which do not stop on the streets of Sofia and several large cities for almost 90 days. Solidarity protests are also taking place in Britain, France, Germany, Spain and several other major cities where Bulgarian expatriates live.

Society, literally with its last powers, made a massive, desperate attempt to break the yoke ofthe transition-period mafia. Unfortunately, there is no help from anyone. The European Union deals mainly with Belarus, which is not a member of the EU. Meanwhile, what is happening in Bulgaria, is exactly the same thing which is the subject of Western European criticism in the case of Belarus - the gangster world plunders the country, harasses society, oligarchic elite get rich at the expense of the devastation of everything around, practically no opposition media, corruption is the main mechanism for governance, etc.

After three months of protests and numerous clashes with the police in the center of Sofia, the European Parliament decided to hold a debate on the rule of law in Bulgaria. Sounds familiar, doesn't it? The zero effect of such a theatrical action can be predicted already now.

The paradox is that the protesters have not yet come up with any specific economic demands. In view of the third world standards that the Bulgarians have to endure, it seems that the disgruntled will first ask for money. In the meantime, we hear mainly calls for two resignations – of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev./Frognews, Przeglad



