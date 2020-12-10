EC to Reimburse Bulgaria for African Swine Fever Costs

The European Commission has approved the costs that Bulgaria has incurred to combat African swine fever in 2020 and will reimburse 75% of them, the Food Agency reports.

This is the maximum allowable percentage under European legislation and the sum amounts to over BGN 15 million.

Earlier, the European Commission restored to Bulgaria more than BGN 22 million for measures implemented to contain the infection in 2019. Veterinary authorities report that outbreaks of African swine fever in Bulgaria have decreased by 60% this year.


 

