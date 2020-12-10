Crime Incident in Varna: Main Lead Is Murder and Subsequent Suicide

The investigation continues into the yesterday’s tragedy in Varna, in which three people were found dead in an apartment block in the city center. The prosecutor's office is expected to provide more information later in the day.

Currently, the main version of the police is a double homicide with subsequent suicide. This was confirmed to Nova TV by the Secretary General of the Interior Ministry, Commissary Ivaylo Ivanov. He reassured the inhabitants of Varna that there is no triple killer on the loose.

There was also information that a girl had jumped from a balcony of the building, but it is unclear whether this is the balcony of the apartment where the murder took place.

So far, there is no lead concerning the motives of the crime, since the version of an emotional motive - jealousy contradicts the numerous weapons and ammunition found in the apartment.

The results of autopsies on the bodies, as well as ballistic scans, are not ready yet. We remind that the victims of the tragedy were two Bulgarians and one Swedish subject.