LIVE: Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU in COVID-19 Mortality Rate

"The clinical situation in Europe is quite complicated. The 14-day morbidity is 554 per 100,000 population. We are in 9th place in the EU on this indicator. According to this indicator, Bulgaria ranks 3rd in the Balkans. This was stated during the weekly briefing of the health authorities by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev.

"27.5 per 100,000 population is the death rate. According to this indicator, we are second in the EU. There is a slight tendency to reduce the total number of cases in the last 10 days. This should in no way diminish our vigilance, "he added.

"For the last 7 days, 16,872 people have been cured. A total of 11,405 for the last 4 days. These numbers are the hope we need in this battle, which continues to put pressure on the health system and which continues to put pressure on us," he said. the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

"52 percent of the beds for patients with uncomplicated forms of coronavirus are occupied. The occupancy of intensive beds is 42 percent. The high occupancy rate in Yambol, Shumen and in the districts of Burgas, Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven and Razgrad is impressive." he added.

"You see what is happening in Europe. Some measures are introduced, others are dropped. This virus constantly denies us. Colleagues said he would drop out in the summer. Others said it was respiratory, "Angelov said.

According to him, the opening of kindergartens is not being prepared at the moment. "We need information by the end of the week to make a decision. At the moment, the data do not lead us in this direction. There are four days left. When we have enough data to motivate this decision - we will take it, "said the Minister of Health.