Weather in Bulgaria: Code Orange for Six Regions, Rain and Strong Winds
It will be rainy in most regions of Bulgaria today, as heavier rainfalls are expected in southern Bulgaria.
Code Orange has been declared for six regions owing to heavy rains and strong wind. These are the regions of Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Yambol. The expected precipitation forecast for these regions varies between 40-60 liters/per sq.m.
Strong southern wind with gust of 24 mph. Code Yellow is declared for eight regions in southern and central Bulgaria: Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen and Burgas because of expected heavy rains and strong wind. Precipitation amount forecast for these regions is up to 25 mph.
Code Yellow and ice warning will be valid for five regions in northern Bulgaria: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven and Lovech.
The lowest temperatures will vary from minus 1℃ in northwestern Bulgaria to 10℃ in the southeast. Day temperatures will stay at about 4℃ in the northwestern regions and rise to 13-14℃ in the eastern parts of Bulgaria. In Sofia, lows will be about 5℃, highs will reach 8 ℃in the northwestern regions and rise to 13-14℃ in the eastern parts of Bulgaria. In Sofia, lows will be about 5℃, highs will reach 8 ℃.
