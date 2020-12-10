Covid-19: Germany With New Record of 23,679 Infections in 24 hours
Germany has registered a new record with 23,679 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch institute (RKI).
The RKI announced 440 new fatalities within one day on Thursday. The previous day, a "record" of 590 deaths was reported.
The previous highest number for one day was reached on November 20 with 23,648 infections.
The increasing cases and deaths come as Germany remains under a partial lock down, which has so far failed to bring the pandemic's second wave under control.
In the Budnestag Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "If we now, just before Christmas, have too many contacts and this ends up being the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we will have failed in a sense!"
In total,Germany has counted 1,242,203 infections with the virus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. It is estimated that around 922,100 people have now recovered.
