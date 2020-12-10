Covid-19: Germany With New Record of 23,679 Infections in 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | December 10, 2020, Thursday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Covid-19: Germany With New Record of 23,679 Infections in 24 hours

Germany has registered a new record with 23,679 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch institute (RKI).

The RKI announced 440 new fatalities within one day on Thursday. The previous day, a "record" of 590 deaths was reported.

The previous highest number for one day was reached on November 20 with 23,648 infections.

The increasing cases and deaths come as Germany remains under a partial lock down, which has so far failed to bring the pandemic's second wave under control.

In the Budnestag Chancellor Angela Merkel said: "If we now, just before Christmas, have too many contacts and this ends up being the last Christmas with the grandparents, then we will have failed in a sense!"

In total,Germany has counted 1,242,203 infections with the virus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. It is estimated that around 922,100 people have now recovered.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria