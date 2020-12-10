COVID-19: 3328 New Cases and Steady High Numbers of Recovered in Bulgaria
The number of newly infected with coronavirus in the country is 3328 for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information System.
This is 38.7% of the 8578 PCR tests performed for the specified period.The cured patients again for another consecutive day are over three thousand people - 3050.
6998 people are hospitalized, 544 of them in the intensive care unit.There are 127 registered deaths in the last 24 hours.
