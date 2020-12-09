How Safe Is Buying Health on Internet?

Everything can be bought over the Internet today. Even health. But how true is that? What products are offered to us with a promise to bring us back to normal life without ailments? How much truth is there in these offers, or is it a scam of impressive scale and impunity?

"If your blood pressure is 140/90, immediately clean the blood vessels with... ".

"Psoriasis? A doctor shares how he healed...".

"Here's what kills prostatitis...".

"I cured my parents' joints with this old-time recipe...".

"How to cure diabetes...".

We come across these extremely tempting ads everywhere on the Internet. Without even searching Google for them. They intrude on our lives from the photos of leading doctors, public figures, celebrities and flood us with copious, allegedly medical information meant to inspire our confidence and arm us with knowledge. They flood us from social media, electronic news sites, even from our private e-mail boxes, without permission.

All of them are written in the same way and offer us their products only via the Internet. For more credibility, some traders even post a photo of a certificate with a blurry stamp of research institute or laboratory which does not exist.

Professors, associate professors, famous doctors who are used to convince us of the effect and harmlessness of the offered products are also phantom figures. Usually interviews with them are posted, which are nothing but a journalistic genre.

For example: "The professor of vascular surgery from Varna clinic , Dr. Stefan Dimitrov, who performed more than 11,000 brain operations, and his youngest patient was only 2 days old, explains to us the problems with cholesterol, the dangers of clogged blood vessels and how all this will disappear with the magic product for which he is a guarantor".

It turns out that there is no such vascular surgeon.

Phantom figure is also Dr. Svetlana Nasamova, who we find on a Russian website with one photo while on its Bulgarian version she is 30 years younger, a real model. On a Serbian website she is the same young and beautiful lady, only her name is Dr. Dafina Bazovska. What they have in common is that all are endocrinologists, known to be fakirs in treatment of diabetes. In the group of non-existent medical luminaries is also Dr. Stanimir Karaantov – general practitioner, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, founder of modern kinesitherapy.

In fact, the photos are of real people who probably don't even know about the abuse.

The products they offer us are natural and belong in the group of dietary supplements and vitamins. However, often in their description the term „medication” is also used. Which we can safely substitute for those prescribed to us by a doctor. And that's already very dangerous.

The name of one of these products is amazing - "Cannabis Oil". We probably shouldn't have any doubt about what's being sold on the Internet.

It is the same with the panacea for diabetes, which on some sites is advertised as tea, on others as a phytoproduct, but in the seven-page long description, (which has only one purpose, make us pick up the phone and order it) it is often referred to as "medicinal drug".

These traders do not have an address, email and phone number. They only have an order form where we have to fill in our name, which country we are from and a contact phone number. So, next time you see such a miraculous offer on the Internet, think twice!