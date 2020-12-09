Fire Exchange in Bulgarian Black Sea City of Varna, Several People Killed
Several people were shot in an apartment on the first floor of a block on 105, Macedonia Street in Varna. The area has been cordoned off and a crime scene examination is underway. The police was alerted in the early afternoon after shots were heard from the apartment.
The circumstances are still being clarified. On the crime scene are District Prosecutor Krasimir Konov and Senior Commissary Daniel Pashov - Director of the Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry in Varna. Most probably it is a household crime, but we're working on all leads, police officers commented.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » UK Medicine Regulator Cautions Allergic People against Pfizer Vaccine
- » How Safe Is Buying Health on Internet?
- » Champions for Change: Women Roles in Leadership Must Be Elevated
- » Rich Countries Overstocking Vaccines, Poor Ones Lagging Far Behind
- » Petar Velkov: Covid-19 Epidemic in Bulgaria Is Far from Being under Control
- » Scientist: The Vaccine Will Save Many Lives, but We Have to Follow The Measures for 1-2 Years