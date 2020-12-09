Mother of Seventh-Grader Dies of Covid-19, Funds Being Raised for Children of Bulgarian Medics and Teachers

The Children of Heroes foundation has launched a fundraising campaign for the children of medics and teachers who died of Covid-19.The aim of the campaign is to collect an initial amount of BGN 150,000. Thanks to this money the children will receive a monthly scholarship of BGN 500. The criteria for awarding a scholarship will be published on the website, Facebook page and Facebook group of project #ZaDobroto (For the Good).

One of the latest stories people from the fund related touched hundreds of people on Facebook. It's about a schoolgirl who loses her mother in the battle with the Coronavirus. Today, she and her father need help. Pain is incurable, but people can contribute to a better future for the family.

"At the beginning of the school year, she was the happiest seventh-grader. Her mother is an English teacher and will be teaching her class as of this year. A month later, a new teacher entered English class. For a long time, classmates and the teacher couldn't calm down the crying 13-year-old girl. Her mother contracted the Coronavirus. She was treated at home for a few days. When she felt unwell, she was admitted to the town’s hospital. At first the mother and daughter wrote long messages to each other, every next day the messages became shorter, one sentence, separate words, then stopped. The teacher's condition deteriorated and she was put on oxygen support. It's only been four days since she was taken to the hospital. A relative organized the funeral," they say from the #Children of Heroes foundation.

"The teacher's daughter and husband had no chance to say goodbye to her.

The 13-year-old girl will be one of the children who will receive financial support from the foundation.