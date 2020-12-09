Bozhkov, Biden and Trump Are Bulgarians’ Most Popular Google Searches

Information about Coronavirus and the related terms "Covid symptoms", "Covid-19 measures", "declarations Interior Ministry", "state of emergency", "disinfectant", "face masks" and "green corridor" are the most popular Google searches by Bulgarians, according to the summarized data of the internet search engine for the past year. Among the most frequiently looked-up personalities are Vasil Bozhkov, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Kim Jong Un. The top ten are complemented by Zheni Kalkandzhieva, Nikolaos Tsitiridis, Tsveti Pironkova, Gen. Mutafchiiski and Alexandra Krasteva.

 The general impression is that Bulgarians are more interested in global events than in the developments at home.

 Huge interest in the US election

 It appears that the US presidential election is the second most important topic for Bulgarians in Google searches. In the top 100 searches, more than 15% are related to overseas elections. "Who is Joe Biden and who is Donald Trump? When are the US elections and what are current results?"

 The searches related to America's election are more than even those for sporting events, local gossip and TVshows.

 The third traditionally most significant topic for Bulgarians in 2020 is education, in this case in its remote form. Bulgarians have searched for information about various education systems, including Google classroom and teams, as well as various online educational resources such as shkolo.

The interest in education is much higher than that in TV sequels, pop and folk performers and even athletes and sporting events.

 

 

