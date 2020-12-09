Scientist: The Vaccine Will Save Many Lives, but We Have to Follow The Measures for 1-2 Years

“All experts in the world say emphatically: The vaccine is a great discovery, it will save many lives. However until we clarify for 1-2 years the nature of this immunity that it creates, we must continue to follow the measures - wearing masks, hand washing, avoiding social contact.” This is the opinion of Acad. Petrunov from the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

According to him, vaccines against COVID-19 such as the one developed by Pfizer / BioNTech have been shown to reduce the number of severe cases of infection, but even tests on 40,000 people cannot quickly answer the question of whether the drug prevents the spread of the virus.

However, Petrunov is firm - immunization should cover as many people as possible.

"There is no rapid development of the vaccine. It is based on a platform developed for 4-5 years. There are huge studies available before this RNA platform is created ", commented Acad. Petrunov. According to him, there is no reason to believe that the vaccine can cause the onset of severe autoimmune diseases.

"Everyone needs to be deeply aware that they need to be immunized. All healthy people aged 16-18 without clinical manifestations, without severe secondary diseases can be easily immunized, but this should be discussed with your doctor, "said the scientist.