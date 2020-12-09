Council of Ministers Allocates Another BGN 2.5 Million for Churches and Monasteries in Bulgaria

The Council of Ministers allocated BGN 2.5 million for repairs, restoration and completion of temples in the country. The funds are designated for restoration activities in the Bachkovo and Troyan monasteries, for the renovation of the monastery "St. John the Baptist" in the village of Zhablyano, municipality. Zemen, for the church "St. Petka" in Ruse, for the church "Holy Spirit" in the village of Benkovski in Kirkovo municipality.

Financial assistance for repair works is also provided for the building of the Sofia Metropolitan Church, for the building of the Old Metropolitan Church in Lovech, for recovering the capital church "St. Apostle Andrew the First Called" and for continuing the construction of churches in Sofia - "St. Stefan" in the South Park and "St. Annunciation" in "Druzhba" 2.

Last year at around the same time over BGN 21.4 million were allocated again for “restoration” of churches and monasteries.