Does GamStop Affect Credit Rating

Since the UK Gambling Commission’s regulation required online gambling operators to encourage and permit their customers to use GamStop, this scheme has gained popularity in the gambling industry. In fact, from March 31st, 2020 the commission obliged all the licence holders to persuade their customers who want to remove the temptation to gamble to register at GamStop.

Launched in 2018, GamStop is, actually, a self-exclusion program created to reduce gambling-related harm. When registering at this scheme, the gamblers will be banned from their chosen gambling websites for 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years depending on their choice. Nevertheless, GamStop is not completely effective since it provides negative impacts and some customers access slots not blocked by GamStop via CasinoGap.org that can indirectly impact their credit rating. So, the question asked here is does GamStop really affect credit score?

Understand what is a Credit Rating?

Before answering the question, let’s explain the meaning of a credit rating. In the United Kingdom, applying any type of credit requires verification of an individual's identity checked by the bank institutes or the lenders. In these documents, the lender has to check the applicant's identity; a KYC (Know Your Customer) and a credit score.

A KYC is, in fact, a crucial procedure that the lenders must follow to verify their clients’ identity and financial information. As for a credit rating, it is also as important as the KYC because it allows the mortgagees or banks to determine if a loan should be approved. A credit score, thus, matters because it helps the bank institutes to verify if the applicant took any loans previously as well as helps them to check if he paid back loans on time. In a few words, a credit report is a numerical score that sums up how trustworthy the applicant's as a borrower.

Why is a Credit Rating Important?

Since a credit score determines whether or not the loan of the borrower will be approved, this system is important. Apart from that, a credit report will also define the interest rate that will be paid back by the borrower. With different start-up expenses, many businesses depend on loans and the denial of lenders could impact these companies.

What’s more, the high-interest rate will be also difficult for these firms to pay back the loan. A poor credit rating is a risky investment since it indicates a larger probability that the company will be unable to make its bond payments. This means that the credit of people who ask for a loan will be checked and mind that their banks will also question them whether they have already made gambling deposits in the past.

How Сan Gamstop Affect a Credit Score?

Although you are free to use your own money and are allowed to spend it on anything you want, be aware that many lenders will also verify if you spent your money on gambling previously. They, hence, make a negative decision on lending to those who have been spending a lot of money on gambling or betting online.

As a matter of fact, the gambling deposits won't impact their credit rating unless they borrowed money to gamble with. Nonetheless, their gambling activities will affect their chance of being approved by the financial institutions. Since gambling has led many players to get into debt, it is not surprising if their loan application is denied.

GamStop and other blocking schemes were introduced to prevent problem gambling and any player who feels to develop a gambling problem is allowed to prohibit themselves. To answer the question, GamStop does not impact the customers' credit score but borrowing money to gamble can affect their credit rating.

Credit Card Ban in the UK Gambling Industry

In the UK gambling, there is a feature that enables the gamblers to block their debit and credit cards from being used for gambling transactions. Therefore, they will be automatically banned on gambling platforms via the options found in their banking apps.

By selecting the exclusion option via debit card, all attempts to transfer money on any gambling website will be rejected even if the fund is available in their bank account. With the new regulation that has recently been introduced by the gambling watchdog to prohibit credit cards for gambling deposit options, the operators are no longer allowed to accept these payment methods.

As stated by the commission, gambling using a credit card has always led the players to get into debt and this decision to block transactions will minimize these gambling-related problems.