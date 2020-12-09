Champions League: Game Abandoned In Paris after Alleged Racism by Referee
The Champions League match between Paris SG and Turks of Basaksehir Istanbul was interrupted on Tuesday and the players returned to the locker room, after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth referee of the match.
The match was interrupted after about 15 minutes of play. The fourth referee is accused of racism, he would have designated a player by the term "nigga".
Istanbul alleged fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used the language towards their assistant coach Pierre Webo.
The Turkish staff and the players, followed by those of the PSG, took the decision to leave the pitch after the exclusion of the Istanbul assistant coach Pierre Achille Webo, denouncing the racist remarks of the fourth referee against him.
The incident happened just 15 minutes into the Group H tie, which was still goalless.
In a statement, Uefa said: "Uefa has - after discussion with both clubs - decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials.
"A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately."
