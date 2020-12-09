Kunchev: Lifting the Restrictions Now Will Show Up in January

“We can spend some completely normal holidays, but with very small circle of people. If we give up now, we will see the result on January 7-8.”

This was said by the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev. "I don't think the control is lost. Everyone learns by working from their results and mistakes. Many mistakes can be pointed out, but they are not mistakes, but staggers in one direction or another. It's hard, but we see what happens. Europe promised a free Christmas, but the opposite is happening ", added Kunchev.

"We have a 7.1% reduction in the incidence of COVID, but this is a very fragile trend. The decision to open kindergartens is as much medical as it is political and socio-economic. We have a clear idea of ​​the difficulty of closing kindergartens. the first data for a slowdown and they show that comparing the two 14-day periods, we have a decrease of 7.1%, but this is a very fragile trend. I personally do not think we should waste what we gained so far, with the quick removal of measures, because we will return to the starting position very soon," Kunchev said.

"Everything makes sense when it leads to a reduction in the rate of infection - fewer sick and dead. It makes sense and it can be seen. The question is how much and with what severity to continue. We all see what is happening, but obviously this is our psychology "We have not stopped the control. You have no idea what the RHI system has done in 9 months, but these are the people we have," Kunchev said.

"Antigen tests will be equated to PCRs. There are at least 30-40 different companies for such tests and they are not equivalent. There may be discrepancies in the results." The lists of medics who want to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have started to be made, Kunchev added. "There are quite big differences between different hospitals and individual cities. We have places where interest is relatively low - between 20 and 30%, as well as places where it is close to 100%. This is because a lot of people would like to have more information, data and experience with the vaccine. Until the official permission from the EC is obtained, we do not have all the data we are interested in", commented the Chief State Inspector.

He said that "there is enough information to make it clear that studies that have been done with the vaccine on more than 40,000 people show very good results." "When this information reaches everyone, everyone will be convinced that it is an effective vaccine, and in the meantime many countries will gain experience with the vaccine," Kunchev said. "A lot of things can change in a month. It's good to be as accurate as possible in the lists, because the organization is difficult.. The idea is to get 70-75% immunization of people to stop the transmission of the virus in the society as a whole, and "not only to protect individuals. Let’s pray this happens, but it will not be easy at all," he added.