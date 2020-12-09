Regular Arson Attacks on Cars Reported in Sofia
A series of arson attacks on cars have been registered in Sofia district of Hipodruma this month. The last incident happened at the beginning of the week when two automobiles were burnt. A month ago, two other cars were extensively damaged in a similar attack, Nova TV reported.
"Everything happened on the evening of December 7. Two boys came up to us to tell us. They also alerted firefighters and police. The car was extinguished within a few minutes. The fact is that we rely a lot on this car. I'm a single mother with two kids, and this car isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. One girl said that there were two men next to the car seconds before the flames broke out," said victim Iva Petkova.
A day after the arson, the car's battery was also stolen. Iva doesn't think there's a personal motive behind the arson, because such cases were common in the neighborhood. She says there's been an incident like this this summer, too. Her company car then caught fire from the one parked next to it. That's how she lost her job too.
