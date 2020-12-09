Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy over Bulgaria

It will be cloudy today and rainfalls will come from the southwest  in the morning and will spread over most of the country by evening. In northwestern Bulgaria rain will turn into wet snow. Light to moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures - between 6°C and 11°C, in the western half of the Danube Plain - between 1°C and 3°C, National Weather Service reported

Over the mountains it will be mostly cloudy and foggy. There will be rain but at over 1500 m a.s.l. it will snow. Strong southerly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 m a.s.l. about 4°C, at 2000 m - about minus 1°C.

Over the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy, rain will fall only in the evening. Moderate winds from the east-southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 9°-12°C. The sea water temperature is 11°-12°C. Sea state 2-3.

 

