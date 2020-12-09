Bulgaria’s Top Cardiologist: Pregnant Women, Children and Those Who Had COVID-19 Do Not Need Vaccination

Vaccines do not protect against infection, but they can protect us from severe complications caused by the virus and perhaps death, told Bulgaria ON AIR Director of the Bulgarian Cardiac Institute Prof.Vladimir Danov.

However, he acknowledged that there are grounds for concern as vaccines have been developed in record short time and there is no way to know about the long-term effects on people's health.

Prof. Danov pointed out that he himself is a supporter of prevention and said that hydroxychloroquine is a proven medication for that.

He pointed out that in his practice the results of hydroxychloroquine were eloquent - with 1,500 medical staff at the institute, only 38 tested positive, and they were not subjected to drug prophylaxis and were not protected. However, after receiving treatment with hydroxychloroquine, antibiotic and zinc, the disease took a very mild course in these patients.

Prof. Danov explained that hydroxychloroquine alkalizes the internal environment and the virus cannot enter the cell nucleus and multiply.

He expressed the opinion that pregnant women, children under the age of 16 and patients with coronary artery disease do not need to be vaccinated. Prof. Danov pointed out that he himself would get vaccinated when he is sure of the safety of the vaccine.

Regarding the effects of the virus, the cardiologist said that in many of the patients who have had Covid-19, problems most often are related to the cardiovascular system, nervous system, as well as kidneys and lungs.

Prof. Danov explained that the heart tissue is most often affected and myocarditis develops. Palpitations could be an indicator of an initial heart attack. In his words, the problem during the second phase of the disease is microembolism. These are serious deviations in health condition, which should be under control of a specialist.



