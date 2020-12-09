COVID-19 - 3980 New Cases and Record Number of Recovered in Bulgaria - 3412

Second day in a row with over 3,000 patients cured of coronavirus. 3,412 people have recovered, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The number of infected in the last 24 hours is 3980 with nearly 10 thousand PCR tests. 40 percent of the samples gave a positive result.

Just under 7,000 people remain in hospital, with 514 in need of intensive care.

In the last 24 hours, 146 patients have lost the battle with the disease.

