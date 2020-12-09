COVID-19 - 3980 New Cases and Record Number of Recovered in Bulgaria - 3412

Second day in a row with over 3,000 patients cured of coronavirus. 3,412 people have recovered, according to the Unified Information Portal.

HISTORICAL MOMENT: 90-year-old British woman - the first in the world vaccinated against COVID-19

The number of infected in the last 24 hours is 3980 with nearly 10 thousand PCR tests. 40 percent of the samples gave a positive result.

Just under 7,000 people remain in hospital, with 514 in need of intensive care.

In the last 24 hours, 146 patients have lost the battle with the disease.