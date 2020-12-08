Boris Johnson in Brussels Tomorrow for Brexit Talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening to discuss Brexit.

In a tweet, von der Leyen said she was looking forward "to welcoming U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow evening. We will continue our discussion on the Partnership Agreement."

The leaders will try to unblock the negotiations after both sides delivered downbeat assessments of the lack of progress in recent days.

In a joint statement after a phone call on Monday, Johnson and von der Leyen said the conditions for finalizing an agreement "are not there,” with the same three areas of discord — fisheries, the so-called level playing field for trade, and the governance of any deal — still blocking the path to even a basic agreement.

 

 

