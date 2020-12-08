Bulgaria: Newly Registered Unemployed Are Increasing Sharply

The National Statistical Institute reported a sharp increase in the newly registered unemployed in the first week of December - over 14,200 people.

The data is from the specialized monitoring of the labor market because of Covid-19.

 Between February 3rd when this monitoring began, and December 6th there were over 361,000 people registered with the labor offices.

 The data show that for the period November 30 - December 6, just over 3,400 people found a job through employment offices.

 For comparison - in the last week of November (November 23-29) the newly registered unemployed in the country are a little over 6300, and those who started work - a little over 3720.

  For the first week of December, the most drastic is the number of newly registered unemployed in Sofia - 1264, against only 411 people who were provided with a new job.

