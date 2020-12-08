Warm Lunch on Time for All Those in Need in Sofia

The Warm Lunch on Time initiative continues until December 21. Those in need of a warm lunch will be able to get for free delicious and freshly cooked food prepared in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures. It will be available every day between 12 pm and 3 pm, from the restaurant located on      24,Vitosha Blvd.in Sofia. The restaurant provides food for free and engages its staff in the daily preparation of varied and tasty meals.

The campaign‘s main site is Sofia as the city most affected by the epidemic. A varied menu is selected and the dishes will be made of products purchased from Bulgarian producers in order to support the local farmers. Volunteers for the campaign help in the distribution of food packages.

There will also be a warm lunch for the doctors, nurses, paramedics and all staffers of the Second Sofia City Hospital.

 

