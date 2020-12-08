Invest India won Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations (UNCTAD) has declared Invest India as a winner of the Investment Promotion Award 2020.

The award ceremony took place on 7th December 2020 at UNCTAD Headquarters in Geneva. This United Nations Investment Promotion Award is the highest-level award for investment promotion agencies.

The award is a testimony to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a preferred investment destination with a focus on both Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. UNCTAD has highlighted good practices followed by Invest India such as the Business Immunity Platform, Exclusive Investment Forum webinar series, its social media engagement and focus COVID response teams.