Invest India won Investment Promotion Award 2020

Business | December 8, 2020, Tuesday // 15:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Invest India won Investment Promotion Award 2020

The United Nations (UNCTAD) has declared Invest India as a winner of the Investment Promotion Award 2020.

The award ceremony took place on 7th December 2020 at UNCTAD Headquarters in Geneva. This United Nations Investment Promotion Award is the highest-level award for investment promotion agencies. 

The award is a testimony to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a preferred investment destination with a focus on both Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. UNCTAD has highlighted good practices followed by Invest India such as the Business Immunity Platform, Exclusive Investment Forum webinar series, its social media engagement and focus COVID response teams. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria