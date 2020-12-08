Bulgaria’s Emergency Centers to Have 20 New Ambulance Cars

Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov received from the contractor 20 new fully equipped ambulances and handed them over to the emergency medical centers in Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich and Targovishte.

The ambulance cars were purchased in implementation of project BG16RFOP001-4.001-0001 "Support for development of the emergency medical care system", funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), under operational program "Regions in Growth" 2014-2020, with a total budget of BGN 163 897 815.62.