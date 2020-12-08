Queen Elizabeth and Husband Are First in UK to Be Vaccinated against Coronavirus

After Russia, corona vaccination campaign will be started in Britain from today also. After the public vaccination campaign of the corona vaccine, Sputnik-V started in Russia on Saturday, now in Britain, the vaccination campaign will start from today.

According to the information received, Queen Elizabeth II of Britain and her husband Prince Philip will be the first to be vaccinated with the Corona vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been delivered to designated locations. Britain's Health Minister Matt Hancock has described the day as historic, calling it 'V-Day'. Britain's National Health Service's top 50 hospitals are engaged in making the vaccination program a success.

Under the first phase of this vaccination campaign, Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine will be given to frontline health workers and elderly people above 80 years of age. Health Minister Matt Hancock appealed to the people to help in the vaccination campaign, saying that this week will be historic as we are going to start the vaccination program against Coronavirus in the country. We hope that this campaign will be successful and that the people of Britain will get rid of this epidemic./News Track

 

