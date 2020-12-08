Bulgarian Teachers Recovered from Covid-19 Will Have 10-Day Additional Paid Leave
All employed at educational institutions who have undergone home or hospital treatment after contracting Covid 19 will be entitled to 10 days of additional paid annual leave, to ensure their more effective recovery.
This is envisioned in an annex to the Collective Labour Agreement for the system of pre-school and school education, signed yesterday by the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev, the education sphere trade unions and the two associations of school principals in Bulgaria.
Dian Stamatov - President of the Union of Employers in the Education System and Director of 119 Schools in Sofia confirmed the signing of annex to the Collective Agreement before Horizont radio program.
