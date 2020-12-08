Bulgarian Teachers Recovered from Covid-19 Will Have 10-Day Additional Paid Leave

Society » EDUCATION | December 8, 2020, Tuesday // 14:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Teachers Recovered from Covid-19 Will Have 10-Day Additional Paid Leave pexels.com

All employed at educational institutions who have undergone home or hospital treatment after contracting Covid 19 will be entitled to 10 days of additional paid annual leave, to ensure their more effective recovery.

This is envisioned in an annex to the Collective Labour Agreement for the system of pre-school and school education, signed yesterday by the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev, the education sphere trade unions and the two associations of school principals in Bulgaria.

Dian Stamatov - President of the Union of Employers in the Education System and Director of 119 Schools in Sofia confirmed the signing of annex to the Collective Agreement before Horizont radio program.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, teachers, additional leave, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria