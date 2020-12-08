Ronaldo Will Face Messi Tonight After Two And a Half Years Wait

The debate over who is the best of the two stars is long-standing. Messi is still in Barcelona; But Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid for Juventus. That is why the duality of these two has not been seen for more than two and a half years. Now it is the Champions League match. However, two and a half years after Ronaldo left Real, the two best stars in the world are facing each other again.

At one time, New Camp saw the two-star fight many times. Tonight (Tuesday) Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other again in that new camp.

Juventus in front of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. The Messi-Ronaldo duo is now at the center of the discussion rather than the meeting of the two teams.

Messi and Ronaldo last met on May 8, 2016 at the New Camp. That was a La Liga match. The most interesting thing is that no one won the match between the two. There was a 2-2 draw. Messi and Ronaldo both scored one goal each.

The duo of the two best football stars of this era in the Champions League is returning tonight but before the kick-off of the match, the fight started with them.

On Monday, Barcelona posted a picture of them on Twitter. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are facing each other. Interestingly, the mirror next to the Barcelona star reads, ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of All Time).

In this year’s Champions League, the two best clubs in Spain and Italy are placed in the same group. This is the first time Ronaldo-Messi have faced each other in a Champions League group stage match. The two did not meet at the first meeting. Cr. Ronaldo was then attacked by Corona.

Bar্সa also won the match 2-0. Messi scored from the penalty spot. This time Ronaldo will want to take sweet revenge by winning the new camp. However, Barাa and Juventus have already confirmed a game in the last sixteen. Bar গ্রুপa (15 points from 5 matches) tops Group G.

The star-duality is also burning in the club. “We are proud to see GOAT on the field,” Barcelona tweeted after their 2-0 win over Juventus in their first meeting in Turin on 29 October.

Juventus could not digest that irony. They also retweeted, ‘You probably saw the wrong dictionary. We will take the real GOAT to the new camp. ‘

According to statistics, the two stars have met 35 times in Spanish La Liga before Ronaldo left Spain for Italy. Messi has won 16 times. Ronaldo wins by 10 points. The remaining nine remain unresolved.