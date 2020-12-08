WC Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Bulgaria Drawn with Italy, Switzerland and N.Ireland

Bulgarian national football team fell into group "C" of the qualifiers in the "Europe" zone for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The "Tricolors", who were in the fourth ballot box, will fight for a place in the first World Cup since 1998 against Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland and Lithuania. This was determined by the draw in Zurich.

Bulgarian team is in a group with only five teams, and in October 2021 we will play friendly matches, while the groups with six teams will have qualifications. The winners in each group will receive a direct place in the WC.

The second placed will participate in the playoffs, along with two teams selected by the UEFA League of Nations.

These 12 teams will play between them the last three places. The World Cup qualifiers will take place between March and November 2021.

The leader and big favorite in the group are Italy - extremely well-known team in Bulgaria. It is the four-time world champions who are the team in the world that has faced the "Lions" the most.

Bulgaria have played Italy 19 times, the most famous being the clash from the semifinals of the World Cup '94, where the "Azzurri" stopped Bulgaria on the way to the final. It is interesting that Bulgaria has never lost to Italy at home. The Italian team has six official visits in our country and they have never left victorious.