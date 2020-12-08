Bulgaria: Spike in Unemployment Registered in December

A sharp increase in newly registered unemployed reported the National Statistical Institute for the first week of December - over 14 200 people. The data are from the specialized labor market survey in time of Covid-19 pandemic, BNR reported.

There have been just over 361,000 people registered with the labor offices since 3 February, when this survey began, until 6 December.

The data show that for the period 30 November – 6 December the number of newly employed people thanks to the labor offices was slightly over 3400 people.

By comparison – in the last week of November (23-29 November), the newly registered unemployed across the country were a little over 6,300 and the number of people who started work was a little over 3,720.







