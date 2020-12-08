MEP Andrey Kovachev: Transparent Vaccine Information Campaign Is Must

There is still inertia and lack a uniform European health policy, and the European Union has only added value to coordinate Member States’ policies, MEP Andrey Kovachev said on the Bulgarian National Radio.

During the "Before All" show, he emphasized that "there can be no compromise on vaccine safety and prompt action should not mean that any stage of the vaccine approval process can be missed."

Commenting on the doubts and resistance to mass vaccination in different countries of Europe, Kovachev noted that "an absolutely transparent information campaign is needed with regard to each of the vaccine candidates based on accurate scientific data". In his words, conspiracy theories spread by social media lead to "concerns being absolutely legitimate, so there has to be as full-fledged an information campaign on vaccines as possible."

Experts need to explain to each individual group what the effect of the vaccine would be, according to the MEP.

As regards the so-called " immunization passports and mandatory vaccination for travelers, Kovachev commented:

"This certainly cannot be a European policy because the European Union does not have such competences. However, Member States may impose restrictions.'

And now the situation is like this, added Andrey Kovachev and gave as an example the lack of a single form for traveling in the EU.

Kovachev believes that after the model accepted in Cyprus and elsewhere, the practice of not having a vaccine, certain restrictions – for example, a valid PCR test or quarantine for a certain number of days – may apply. "But these are only my initial reflections on the possible options."

 

