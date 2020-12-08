Bulgarian Task Forces Will Have New Combat Vehicles

December 8, 2020
A contract with the Bulgarian company SAMEL-90 AD for the acquisition of combat vehicles for Bulgarian task forces will be signed at the Ministry of Defense today.

The contract is signed with a view to implementation of the investment project aimed at increasing mobility and protection of military personnel. The Ministry of Defence states that the project "Increasing mobility and protection of personnel of the Special Operations Force" was implemented in accordance with the Ordinance concerning the criteria and procedures for determining the existence of essential interests in the cases under Art. 13, para. 1, item 13, points "a", "e" and "g" and Art. 149, para. 1, item 2 of the Public Procurement Act.

Less than a month ago, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov visited the military equipment manufacturing base in Samokov and met with its management. The company executes military orders for Bahrain, Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as for the Chinese army.

 

