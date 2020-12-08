Bulgaria: Weather Today – Warning for Snow and Winds

A yellow code for potentially dangerous weather has been announced in 12 regions in the country, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The snow warning is in force for the regions of Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Sofia district. For the regions of Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Dobrich and Silistra, in addition to snowfall, heavy rainfall is expected as well.

It started to snow heavily last night. Petrohan pass gained nearly 10 centimeters. The Road service call for attention when driving through the mountain passes. Snowstorms are possible. At certain moments the cars will be halted to wait for snow removal.

Rainfall will begin to stop first in the southwestern part of the country and at the latest in the extreme northeastern regions. There the rain will temporarily mix with snow. The clouds over Southwestern Bulgaria will temporarily break, but in the evening they will start to increase again.

The wind will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria moderate, from north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees, lower in the northwestern regions. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for December, tomorrow it will rise.

It will be cloudy and rainy over the Black Sea coast. During the day from south to north the precipitation will stop. A moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures - between 9 and 11 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 12-13 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points. In the mountains it will be cloudy, in Western Bulgaria it will snow, in the other areas - rain. In the afternoon in the Rila-Rhodope region the rains will stop and the clouds will temporarily break. The wind will be from the northwest and will be moderate to strong. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters - about 3 degrees, at 2000 meters - about minus 2 degrees.