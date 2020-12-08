Bulgaria: Quiet Student Holiday But Not in Guest Houses

Today's Student Holiday is definitely different – because of the coronavirus pandemic the Students‘ town in Sofia looks deserted, pubs, bars, discos are closed. There will be raids for unregulated gatherings not only in the capital, but mainly in the resorts across the country today and on Wednesday.

According to the anti-epidemic measures, more than 15 people are not allowed to gather in one place.

Authorities are urging citizens, especially students, to stay home and abstain from parties. The penalties that may be imposed range from BGN 300 to BGN 1000 per participant in an unregulated gathering and from BGN 500 to BGN 2000 for the owner of a party place.

Nevertheless, in many places around the country there will be cool parties in the guest houses, because the young do not have brakes.

The Student Holiday has been officially marked in Bulgaria since 1903, when the 15th anniversary of Sofia University was celebrated on December 8 and the date became a holiday of all students in Bulgaria.

December 8 around the world is also associated with the death of John Lennon.