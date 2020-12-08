COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2764 New Cases, 213 Deaths

Society » HEALTH | December 8, 2020, Tuesday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2764 New Cases, 213 Deaths pixabay.com

A new record of people cured of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data on the unified information portal. 3370 people have cured in the last 24 hours, and 2764 are new cases of infection.

Unfortunately, 213 new people died, bringing the total number to more than 5,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.
6,821 people remain in hospital, 523 of whom need intensive care.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria