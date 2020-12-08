COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2764 New Cases, 213 Deaths
A new record of people cured of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data on the unified information portal. 3370 people have cured in the last 24 hours, and 2764 are new cases of infection.
Unfortunately, 213 new people died, bringing the total number to more than 5,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.
6,821 people remain in hospital, 523 of whom need intensive care.
