Bulgarian Doctors: COVID-19 May Have Severe Impact on Heart, What to Watch out for?

Heart damage caused by Coronavirus can be really serious, said Dr. Kamelia Genova, a specialist in image diagnostics at Pirogov emergency hospital.

After a patient recovers examination should be done, if there are symptoms such as disturbances in heart rate and rhythm, general fatigue and immobility, Dr Genova explained on bTV that the virus is still being studied. In her words, medics are still surprised by some damages that COVID-19 causes.

A study of 26 athletes who had mild COVID-19 cases found changes in myocardium in all of them," the specialist said.

As regards the coming vaccine, Dr. Genova said she would be vaccinated.

"I am surprised by the mass reaction, many people believe that the vaccine was developed in a hurry, but I take the vaccine as an achievement of medicine," she said.

I and my colleagues are still surprised by the way COVID-19 works," she added.

The specialist reminded that despite evidence that coronavirus primarily strikes adults, there are also young people with severe course of disease.

 

 

