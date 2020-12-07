Scientists: Nail Biting is Equal to Vaccination

Parents always earnestly try to warn their children against bad habits. There’s hardly a kid who from the earliest age was not told about all those nasty microbes living under our nails and how bad for us nail biting is.  

However, Canadian scientists have debunked this myth recently and say that actually this habit is healthy, Med Heal portal reports.

Adults often scare children telling them fearful stories about the microbes hiding under their nails. Those who were naughtier even had their fingers smeared with mustard or red pepper in order to rid them of this bad habit.

The scientists of the McMaster University, Canada carried out a research proving how useless parental bans and scolding were. They note that through nail biting dirt and bacteria find their way into our bodies and this exactly makes the bad habit good for our health. They explain that the amount of microbes settling in our organism is so negligible that the body can easily deal with them and boost its immune system, BTA reports.   

 

 

 

