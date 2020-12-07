Bulgaria’s Vice Premier Meets with Ambassador of Kingdom of South Arabia

Among the priorities of Bulgaria‘s Ministry of Tourism is to develop and upgrade bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism with Saudi Arabia at both institutional and business level, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova during her meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H. E. Mesfer Abdulrahman Al Ghassib, the press office of the Ministry of Tourism reported.

Minister Nikolova commented that Saudi Arabia is an extremely important and desirable partner for Bulgaria, as geographical resources and geopolitical environment allow both countries to work on joint projects in a number of key areas – tourism, security, energy, trade, food safety, transport, education and science. We are planning to build fruitful cooperation with the newly established Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year, she added.

The Deputy Prime Minister told the Ambassador that she would propose that Bulgaria hosts a specialized bilateral tourism business forum with the participation of Saudi travel companies in the largest international tourist exhibition in Bulgaria – Vacation and SPA.

During the talks, Minister Nikolova assured H. E. Mesfer Abdulrahman Al Ghassib that accommodation, meals and entertainment in Bulgaria comply with all anti-epidemic measures imposed and controlled by the Ministry of Tourism and local health authorities.

The Ambassador congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Nikolova on the new post and added that relations between the two countries show a trend for strengthening. One reason is Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2017, he said. In his words, our country has extremely great potential for tourism and Saudi Arabia wants to draw on the experience Bulgaria has accumulated in this sector.

H. E. Mesfer Abdulrahman Al Ghassib explained that tourism is not yet very developed in Saudi Arabia, but the country wants it to become a major part of the country's economy and contribute more to GDP. This is one of the main points in our vision of the future, he concluded.